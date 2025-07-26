Global firm Jabil investing over Rs 2,000 crore in manufacturing in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Global manufacturing company Jabil’s plant at Sanand in Gujarat is almost completed, according to Minister of Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, which would manufacture silicon photonics and other electronics items in the country.

Jabil has more than 140,000 employees across 100 locations in more than 25 countries.

“Jabil is investing more than Rs 2,000 crore in manufacturing Silicon Photonics and Electronic Manufacturing Services in India,” Vaishnaw said in a post on X social media platform.

“Plant at Sanand is almost completed,” the minister added.

Jabil’s customers’ list includes 300 of the biggest brands in the world in every market from healthcare, packaging, smartphones and cloud equipment to automotive and home appliances.

Meanwhile, the Central government said it has disbursed Rs 1,162 crore under the Telecom Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme till March 31, according to data shared by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

This scheme, launched on April 1, 2021, aims to boost domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in the telecom sector. It is scheduled to conclude at the end of the current financial year.

Out of 42 companies shortlisted under the scheme, 21 manufacturers have successfully received the incentives so far. The government had earmarked Rs 4,115 crore for the scheme with the goal of generating an estimated Rs 2.45 lakh crore in additional sales and creating over 44,000 new jobs during its run.

Jabil emerged as the top beneficiary, receiving Rs 235.87 crore in incentives over two financial years. Other major recipients include Flextronics (Rs 165.12 crore), Nokia (Rs 157.32 crore), Foxconn’s Rising Stars (Rs 80.33 crore), and Syrma SGS (Rs 53.23 crore).

Industry experts believe that stronger alignment between telecom operators and the government’s vision is needed. They stress the importance of encouraging the procurement of telecom products with higher local value addition to truly support the goals of self-reliance and job creation.

