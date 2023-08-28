Glance launches its smart lock screen services in Japan

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Consumer technology company Glance on Monday launched its smart lock screen services in Japan in partnership with the leading carriers and Andriod smartphone brands.

Consumers in Japan can now experience personalised internet on Android smartphone lock screens through Glance, without unlocking phones, downloading any apps, or searching for content.

Glance is an AI-driven platform that offers a wide range of experiences directly on the lock screens of Android smartphones, which includes instant games, live game streaming, news, sports, lifestyle, fashion, entertainment, shopping and live content.

Glance’s AI personalises these experiences, ensuring that consumers find content that is most relevant and important to them, each time they glance or look at their lock screen, the company said.

"Consumers check their lock screen over 100 times a day, but only use it for notifications, battery, and time. With Glance smart lock screen, they can stay on top of everything that interests them throughout the day," Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and COO & President of Glance, said in a statement.

In Japan, Glance is already available to subscribers of SoftBank Corp using Xiaomi and Motorola smartphones.

In the upcoming quarters, the company aims to expand its presence to other big carriers and Android smartphone brands in Japan.

Globally, Glance is present on over 450 million Android smartphones, and is aiming to be on over one billion phones in the next two years.

"The top six Android phone brands have integrated Glance on their smartphones in multiple markets globally and are using it to deliver personalized experiences for their consumers," said Aditya Goyal, Senior Vice President & GM, Strategic Distribution Partnerships, Glance.

Initially, Glance consumers in Japan will be able to discover news, trending content, and gaming on their lock screens.

The platform has over 230 million active users, primarily in India and Indonesia, while it has recently launched in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.