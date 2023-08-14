GJM joins hand with two separatist forces demanding separate statehood for North Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) The Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Monday joined hands with two other separatist forces -- Kamtapur Progressive Party (KPP) and Beer Birsha Munda Unmilan Samiti (BBMUS) -- extending the ambit for the proposed Gorkhaland state.

GJM spearheads the movement for separate Gorkhaland state proposed to be carved out of the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and the plains and Terai and Dooars in North Bengal.

The demand is for a separate statehood carved out of the eight north Bengal districts -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Malda.

A formal announcement on this count was made by the GJM leadership after a meeting with the two other separatist forces in Darjeeling on Monday.

The meeting was attended by GJM President Bimal Gurung and General Secretary Roshan Giri, KPP President Adhir Roy and Vice President Budharu Roy, and BBMUS Convenor Kishore Brojo.

It has been decided that the joint movement in support of a separate state carved out of the eight North Bengal districts will start before the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, thus making it a poll issue.

Budharu Roy told mediapersons that while the beginning of the movement on this issue will be made by these three parties, constant attempts will be on to rope in other political forces which are also in favour of separate statehood for North Bengal.

The demand for separate statehood is not new. In fact, in the recent past, this demand has also been raised by a number of BJP Lok Sabha members and legislators from North Bengal.

Now with GJM focusing on widening the ambit of a separate Gorkhaland state, a new dimension in separatist politics seems to be taking shape in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.