Gitanjali Selvaraghavan calls Dhoni’s participation in her dad’s book release event a ‘sweet surprise’

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Director Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, who is also the wife of well-known filmmaker Selvaraghavan and the sister-in-law of actor Dhanush, has now disclosed that cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s arrival along with other team members of the popular IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings at her recently held dad’s book release event was a “sweet surprise”.

Gitanjali’s father, P S Raman, a former vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, on Sunday had his book ‘Leo: The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings’ released.

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, on Wednesday , took to her Instagram timeline to pen a lengthy post of gratitude in which she thanked Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan, music director Anirudh and cricketers Ashwin Ravichandran and Krishnamachari Srikkanth for their help in hosting her dad’s book release function.

Gitanjali wrote, “My father P.S. Raman’s latest book ‘Leo: The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings’ was released this Sunday in a quiet private function. My sincerest thanks on behalf of our family to the honoured chief guests Mr. CD Gopinath, @anirudhofficial @rashwin99 @cheekaofficial and @suhailchandhok for hosting the event so seamlessly. Thank you @kasiviswanathanvijaya sir for all your help and support. And of course, what a sweet surprise by our own Thala and team for attending the event!”

She further added, “The book is already available on Amazon for delivery and is number one in their bestselling cricket books. Thank you @cskfansofficial for sharing the video on your channel. I made some tweaks to it.”

Gitanjali Selvaraghavan is best known for having directed the film ‘Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam’, which featured Balakrishna Kola and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The film had cinematography by Sridhar and music by Amrit while editing was by Rukesh. The film, which released on January 1, 2016, was produced by Beeptone Studios.

