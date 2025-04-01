Gippy Grewal on how 'Akaal' can redefine hard-hitting roles in Punjabi Cinema

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) With his latest venture, ‘Akaal,’ Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal is set to challenge the traditional norms of Punjabi cinema and prove that intense, hard-hitting roles can succeed in an industry often dominated by light-hearted comedies and family dramas.

In a recent conversation, he shared his thoughts on the transformative potential of 'Akaal', a film that delves deep into the darker, more complex side of human emotion. He believes that this film has the power to change the way audiences perceive intense roles in Punjabi cinema. Gippy told IANS, “In Punjabi cinema, it’s not that only comedies are made—there are other genres too. But yes, comedy films tend to be the biggest hits, which is why it may seem like more comedies are made. But if a role like the one in Aakal becomes successful, it will definitely change people’s perception. They’ll see that tough, hard-hitting roles can work too.”

The ‘Ardaas’ actor went on to explain, “I believe the Punjabi audience is always ready for a good film. This film isn’t just about action. Yes, there’s action in it, just like in big films such as Baahubali, but it’s not about non-stop action. It’s built around a proper story that explains what happened and how it happened. The action is essential, but it serves the story. The entire screenplay flows around it.”

When asked about the most difficult part of shooting ‘Akaal,’ Gippy Grewal shared, “The most difficult part was the horse work. Most of the actors hadn’t ridden horses before, so that was tough. Today, there are easy ways to make it seem like they’re riding a horse, using fake horses, but I didn’t want to do that too much. It wouldn’t have the same impact. You don’t get the full effect unless you're actually on a live horse.”

“I had to convince the actors a lot, and I even rode a horse myself for the film. It’s challenging because sometimes animals are in a good mood, and sometimes not. There were times when the horses threw the actors off, and they’d get scared. That added more difficulty, especially when there’s a war scene in the middle, and we have to ensure no one gets hurt. That was tough.”

Gippy Grewal not only stars in ‘Akaal’ but also takes on the roles of director and writer for the film. The project boasts an ensemble cast, featuring Nimrat Khaira, Apinderdeep Singh, Mita Vashisht, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Nikitin Dheer, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Ekom Grewal, and Jaggi Singh in pivotal roles.

‘Akaal’ will release in cinemas on 10th April, 2025, in Punjabi and Hindi.

