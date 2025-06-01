For Gillan Anderson, intimate scenes are never a joy

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gillian Anderson has shared that intimate scenes are a tricky territory to walk through during the process of acting. For her, such scenes are "never a joy".

The 56-year-old actress shares an intimate scene in a tent with co-star Jason Isaacs in her new movie 'The Salt Path', reports ‘Female First UK’.

The film is based on the true story of couple Raynor and Moth Winn who embark on an epic walk in the UK after a bad health diagnosis and homelessness.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress said that such things are part and parcel of acting. As she said, “That is something you just expect as an actor”.

The actress told ‘The Sun’, “That's part of what one does. I had an experience for many, many years working with the same actor every day. I've also done sex scenes on the very first day of working, which is never a joy at any time during filming. "So you're thrown stuff all the time and just show whatever you're given”.

'The X-Files' star added that it was straightforward to film the raunchy scenes with her "amenable" co-star Isaacs.

She said, "Jason makes it very easy. He's very amenable, he's very likeable. And certainly physically, we feel like we're the same language, certainly by the end. We feel like our journey is baked into us, and we feel like we're part of the same conversation”.

Gillian explained that she became desperate to play Raynor after reading her book of the same name and being "profoundly affected" by the story.

"I read the book and I couldn't speak for days. I was really profoundly affected by it. I think I might have threatened them with an inch of their lives to hire me”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.