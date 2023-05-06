Getting e-Fard with digital signatures a boon: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, May 6 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the government has introduced the system of making e-Fard with digital signatures to provide relief to the people.

Now people do not have to make frequent visit to patwari's offices to get the Fard of their Jamabandi. With this IT initiative, citizens can now get their Fard through the portal www.jamabandi.nic.in along with a digital signature, said Khattar while interacting with beneficiaries availing the e-Fard facility.

The Chief Minister said the government is in the process of introducing a new law for the division of common land (Sanjhi Khewat) to settle family disputes. This step will bring great relief to the people and will also resolve the long-pending land disputes in courts.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, beneficiaries who received the e-fard said the government has given great relief to the public by implementing the e-fard system.

"Previously to get the Fard they had to make frequent visits to the office of Patwari and even after that it used to take months to get the same, now after this IT initiative, this work is done in minutes and they are getting the same while sitting at home," said a beneficiary.

The Chief Minister said the computerization of land records management works has been done in all 143 tehsils and sub-tehsils.

