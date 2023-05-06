Teenager shot dead in clandestine 'hookah bar' incident in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) A 17-year-old teenager was shot dead while another was injured during a birthday celebration in a secret hookah bar in Southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

According to police, a police control room was received regarding gun shots and it was also informed that seven to eight young boys were involved.

"The Station House Officer (SHO) and the police team swiftly reached the specified location, an address in Govindpuri Extension," said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Upon arrival, the police discovered a clandestine hookah bar that had been running secretly, despite being closed down on April 1. The scene was gruesome, with a pool of blood and tissues scattered across the floor.

"The injured victims were already taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical attention following which the police team also reached there. One of the victims, Kunal, was declared brought dead while the second Rahul, had suffered a sharp injury to his leg and is undergoing treatment," said the official.

Kunal was shot in the head. "Local inquiries and technical investigations have uncovered the involvement of local ruffians in the tragic incident. A juvenile suspect has been identified, but the investigation is going on to ascertain the full extent of their involvement and any possible accomplices," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.