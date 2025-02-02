Genelia Deshmukh shares winning moments from Pune United’s League win

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who was last seen in ‘Trial Period’, is celebrating the title win of her Pickleball team, Pune United, in the latest season of the World Pickleball League.

The actress co-owns the team with her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh. The official page of Pune United shared a picture from the finals on Instagram.

They wrote in the caption, “Proud doesn’t even begin to cover it. In the toughest, closest moments, this team has always shown up—when it mattered the most, we gave it our all, and we WON. Every rally, every point, every ounce of effort led us here. It doesn’t get better than this”.

Last year, Genelia had shared her weight loss journey. The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video of herself pumping iron in the gym and tracing her weight loss journey as she wished her trainer on his birthday.

The actress started with 59.4 kgs in the 1st week of her training to 58.2 kgs in the 2nd week to eventually 57.2 kgs in the 3rd week.

She wrote on the video, “Happy birthday @danmiles. Thank you for (being) that person who has made fitness so important to me. Hope you have a super special day”.

Earlier, the actress shared a candid picture of herself in which she can be seen looking away from the camera. The tattoo on her hand shows 3 R letters with a heartbeat denoting her husband Riteish Deshmukh, and their two sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012 after years of dating. They got married as per Marathi marriage traditions in a Hindu wedding ceremony, and had a Christian wedding in the church on the next day. The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ which also stars Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. She also has the Telugu movie ‘Junior’ in the pipeline.

