Gen Manoj Pande leaves for UK to review 201st Sovereign's Parade

New Delhi, 9 Aug (IANS) General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff left for the United Kingdom on Wednesday, to review the 201st Sovereign's Parade of Commissioning Course 223 at the prestigious Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst as the Sovereign's Representative.

The Sovereign's Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst is a reputed event, known for its illustrious history and the passing out of officer cadets from across the globe.

Gen Manoj Pande is the first Chief of Army Staff from India to be the Sovereign's Representative for the parade. During his visit, the General will also be visiting the Indian Army Memorial Room which occupies a place of pride in the Royal Military Academy.

During his visit to the UK, Gen Pande will interact with Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of General Staff of the British Army and General Gwyn Jenkins, Vice Chief of Defence Staff of the UK Armed Forces.

He will engage in high-level discussions with Gen James Hockenhull, Commander of UK Strategic Command, Lt Gen Ralph Wooddisse, Commander Field Army, and Major Gen Zachary Raymond Stenning, Commandant of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, focusing on various matters of common interest, including defence cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts and strategic planning, official added.

The Ministry of Defence said that his visit marks a momentous milestone in strengthening diplomatic, military, and cultural ties between the two nations. It bears testimony to the enduring camaraderie that has flourished over the years, promoting mutual cooperation and understanding in the realms of defence and security.

The special invitation to Gen Manoj Pande acknowledges the long-term collaboration and friendship between India and the UK. The General's participation in the Sovereign's Parade signifies the continued commitment to enhancing military ties and promoting peace and security on the global stage. It stands as a befitting example of mutual respect and appreciation, further reinforcing the strong foundation of India-United Kingdom relations, the Defence Ministry official added.

