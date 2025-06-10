Gelephu Mindfulness City to strengthen institutional collaboration between Assam and Bhutan: CM Sarma

Dispur, June 10 (IANS) An eleven-member delegation from Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City Project met the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter's office at Lok Sewa Bhawan here on Tuesday, officials said.

The delegation included members of the core working group of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project and officials from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General.

The meeting marked a warm and cordial exchange of ideas, reaffirming the ties between Assam and Bhutan.

Welcoming the delegates, CM Sarma extended his heartfelt appreciation for their visit and underscored the significance of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project in promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development.

He said that the Assam government, aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stands committed to supporting this project.

He assured the delegation of cooperation and collaboration from the state administration in working closely with both the Royal Government of Bhutan and the core working group.

The Chief Minister noted that the project would serve as an important platform to deepen institutional collaboration as well as people-to-people ties between Assam and Bhutan.

He also highlighted the project's potential benefits for the youth of both regions through opportunities in education, skill development, entrepreneurship, cultural exchange, etc.

Chief Minister Sarma encouraged the delegation to visit key institutions in Assam, such as institutions of higher education and medical facilities, to explore further areas of synergy and cooperation.

He also invited them to make use of various state-run facilities that may serve as models or partners in developing the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

Recalling Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's previous visit to Assam, the Chief Minister expressed his desire to host the entire royal family in the future.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration, saying that during the next visit of the core working group, a broader and multi-sectoral meeting would be organised.

This gathering would bring together a diverse group of stakeholders to enrich the discussions and support a holistic approach to development and partnership, he added.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation to strengthening bilateral ties for achieving shared goals.

Chief Minister Sarma was joined by Special Chief Secretary Syedain Abbasi, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.K. Dwivedi, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University Nani Gopal Mahanta, and other senior officials from the line departments.

The Bhutanese delegation was led by Dasho Arun Kapur and included former Chief Justice of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Member of the National Council of Bhutan and MP Dasho Tashi Wangyal, along with other members of the core working group of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project.

Two officials from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate General -- Consul General Jigme Thinlye Namgyal and Consul Phurpa Tshering -- were also present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.