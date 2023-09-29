Gehlot should withdraw his statement on VP's visit or will take legal action: BJP

Jaipur, Sep 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajendra Rathore on Friday asked the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to withdraw his remarks on Vice President’s visit to Rajasthan or legal action will be taken against him.

"Is the Chief Minister implementing a visa system that the President, Vice President and Prime Minister will have to take a visa to visit Rajasthan,” Rathore said while addressing a press conference along with BJP State President C.P Joshi.

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently commented on the Vice President's frequent visits to Rajasthan.

Joshi said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various schemes and projects in two districts of Rajasthan -- Chittorgarh and Jodhpur.

“Whatever scheme the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for, he had also inaugurated it. There was a time when foundation stones were laid in Rajasthan but it took years to inaugurate them,” he said.

Joshi said that the ineffective government of the Congress in Rajasthan has tarnished the glorious and honorable history of the state. “Atrocities on women are continuously increasing in the state, the law and order system has become weak,” he said.

Rathore said that it is the misfortune of Rajasthan that burnt body of a woman was found in Jamvaramgarh, body of a minor was found in Chhabra, the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl going to school was reported in Jaipur and the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl was reported in Pali.

“Incidents like a woman being raped in the government quarter of the police station in Kethwada, Bharatpur and a girl being raped and thrown in a well in Ramgarh, Sikar are happening every day. The public protests but still the victim does not get justice,” he said.

He said that the government has completely failed in terms of law and order as well as women's safety. The state government is guilty because Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has not made anyone the full-time Home Minister but he himself is occupying that chair.

“Chief Minister has given a statement that now the President is yet to come to Rajasthan. He is our constitutional head. It is inappropriate and indecent to comment on the constitutional head in such a manner. When a son of a farming family reaches the post of Vice President, the prestige of the state increases,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister had also made indecent remarks on the judiciary, but later withdrew his statement.

“Taking back the statement is not a big deal for him, in what capacity did the Chief Minister took state Congress in-charge Randhawa to the government programme organiaed in Kota,” he said.

