Gehlot appears in Delhi court in defamation case filed by Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur, Aug 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday again appeared in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing in the defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Gehlot's lawyers presented an application on his behalf in the court, and said that the complainant in the case is not appearing for three hearings. In such a situation, the Rajasthan CM should be acquitted in this case.

His lawyers also presented the decisions of other courts in front of the court. They said, "It is necessary for the complainant to be present in the case of defamation. He (Shekhawat) is also not appearing in court for three consecutive appearances.”

The court will now hear Gehlot's application on September 6.

Shekhawat had claimed defamation in the case of Gehlot accusing him and his family of being involved in the Sanjeevani scam. In the same case, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued summons against Gehlot on July 6.

Gehlot had filed a revision in the sessions court. He did not get relief from there. However, the CM was allowed to appear through video conferencing in the Revision Court. Since then, Gehlot has appeared in the court three times through video conferencing.

About five months ago, Shekhawat presented a defamation claim against Gehlot for his statement about his family in the Sanjivani scam. Gehlot had said after the budget review meeting at the secretariat on February 21 that the entire family including Gajendra Singh's parents, wife is involved in the Sanjivani scam.

