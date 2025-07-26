Gautam Rode’s ‘jaans’ Radhya, Raditya turn two-years-old

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Television actor Gautam Rode’s twins Radhya and Raditya have turned two and he penned a heartfelt note for them.

Gautam took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from their birthday party and captioned it: “My jaans have turned 2 years old Mumma and Daadu love you the mossssttttttttt.”

Gautam married his co-actress Pankhuri Awasthy Rode in February 2018 in Alwar. In July 2023, she gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

In 2023, just after the birth of their children, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode shared a video of her actor-husband getting confused between their newborn twins.

Pankhuri took to her Instagram, where she shared a reel detailing her journey of welcoming their babies in the world. The video showed the moments of the couple before and after they welcomed their newborns.

It was in April 2023 when the couple announced that they are all set to welcome their babies to the world. They welcomed their two bundles of joy – a girl and a boy on July 25.

Pankhuri made her acting debut in 2014 with Yeh Hai Aashiqui portraying Saima. She is best known for her portrayal of Razia Sultan in Razia Sultan and Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn.

Her other works include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Hai Gud Se Meetha Ishq. She made her film debut with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in 2021.

Gautam is known for his roles in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Lucky, Saraswatichandra, Suryaputra Karn, and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2.

He made his debut on Indian television with the show Jahan Pyaar Mile. He played episodic roles in TV shows such as Rishtey, Apna Apna Style and Thriller at 10. He made his debut in Bollywood with the film Annarth co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty and Preeti Jhangiani.

He appeared in his second film, U, Bomsi & Me alongside Sonal Sehgal and Vivek Madan. The actor essayed his first noticeable role on television as Anish Kotak in Baa Bahu Aur Baby.

In the same year, he also played his first lead role and the title role of Lucky in the show, Lucky. He later did supporting and cameo roles in shows which include Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Simplly Sapney, Rubi, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na.

He played the lead and title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Saraswatichandra opposite Jennifer Winget. The show proved to be a turning point in his career and got him a lot of popularity and appreciation. He also starred as Pawan Bisht in the MX Player original series Nakaab alongside Esha Gupta and Mallika Sherawat.

