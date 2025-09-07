Gauahar Khan gives a glimpse into minutes before she was all set to “pop” her second baby

Mumbai Sep 7 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the second time on the 1st of September this year.

Recently, Zaid Darbar gave a cute sneak peek into what went into the hospital room, right before the then mommy-to-be Gauahar “popped”. Gauahar, in her hospital outfit along with the father-to-be, Zaid, was seen dancing her heart out.

The couple danced to the hit song “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me” by The Pussycat Dolls. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who have become parents for the second time, shared the happy news with a joint post on social media. The post read, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners, Zaid and Gauahar.” A few weeks ago, Gauahar Khan celebrated a beautiful yet intimate baby shower and shared glimpses from the happy celebration over social media.

The actress was seen dressed in a shimmering yellow-golden gown and looked breathtaking as usual. She kept her hair open and teamed up her look with bold red lips and opted for minimal makeup, adding a delicately crafted necklace and a single bangle that perfectly complemented her attire. Khan's social media was flooded with clips of her baby shower event, especially with some fun snippets from inside the celebration. In one of the videos, Gauahar and Zaid were seen cutting a two-tier cake decorated with pastel flowers, capturing the happiness of the occasion. For the uninitiated, Gauahar and Zaid got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot in December. In December 2022, the actress announced her first pregnancy and welcomed her firstborn, a baby boy, Zehaan, in May 2023.

In April 2025, the actress revealed her second pregnancy with a happy dance video set to Jessie J’s hit Price Tag, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump. She captioned the cute dance video as, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. Make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi.”

