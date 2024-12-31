Gashmeer Mahajani has vengeance on his mind in ‘Gunnah 2’ trailer

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming season of the streaming series ‘Gunnah’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It shows the lead characters of Abhimanyu and Tara set to cross paths but with a twist after their previous dreaded encounter.

The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles, and is directed by Anil Senior.

Talking about the show, Gashmeer Mahajani said, “Abhimanyu is the kind of character that consumes you entirely. His love, his pain, his quest for revenge, it’s all so raw and primal. In season 2, he’s walking an even darker and more unpredictable path, and that makes him both thrilling and terrifying to portray. Surbhi has been a phenomenal co-actor. Her portrayal of Tara is magnetic, and together, we’ve brought out the best and worst of our characters”.

He further mentioned, “I can promise the audience this—if you thought Season 1 was intense, brace yourselves, season 2 will be a rollercoaster that will leave you gasping for breath. And I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on Disney+ Hotstar”.

The show also stars Darshan Pandya and Shashank Ketkar.

Showrunner Annirudh Pathak said, "This Season of ‘Gunaah’ is not just a continuation of the story, it’s a reinvention of how we approach revenge dramas. The story dives deeper into the complexities of human emotions and relationships, blending intense drama with unexpected twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats”.

He added, “This season is more than just revenge, it’s about the gray areas of love, morality, and redemption. We’ve crafted a season that’s more intense, more gripping, and will leave the audience questioning their own perceptions of right and wrong”.

‘Gunaah’ season 2 is set to drop on January 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

