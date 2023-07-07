Garima Parihar: 'Pushpa Impossible' has taught me to believe in myself, pursue aspirations relentlessly

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Garima Parihar, who plays the role of Dipti in 'Pushpa Impossible', has opened up on how she is inspired by actress Karuna Pandey's craft and her ability to adapt to situations.

Garima said: "Pushpa has not only given Dipti strength but has also ignited a fire within me, in my personal capacity. She has shown me that playing different roles as a woman does not mean compromising one's dreams. Pushpa has taught me to believe in myself and pursue aspirations relentlessly."

'Pushpa Impossible' centres around the inspiring journey of Pushpa (played by Karuna Pandey), a remarkable woman who defies all odds with her indomitable spirit and optimistic outlook on life.

As a single mother, Pushpa gracefully manages the responsibilities of her children while fearlessly pursuing her dreams. Her pillar of strength is her daughter-in-law, Dipti, who is married to her eldest son, Ashwin (played by Naveen Pandita).

While, Dipti plays a supportive daughter-in-law, she also looks up to Pushpa as a role model, deeply moved by her determination, strength, and the way she finds solutions in the most difficult situations. Throughout the series, Dipti's character undergoes a transformation, largely influenced by Pushpa's presence in her life. Her support and encouragement empower Dipti to pursue her dreams while embracing all responsibilities.

"Even in real life, I gain multiple life lessons from Karuna Ma'am on a day-to-day basis. From learning how to deal with certain situations to savouring every moment of life, being around Karuna Ma'am is always enjoyable. As an actor, I am honoured to portray Dipti and contribute to an impactful show that showcases strong female role models like Pushpa," she added.

The show airs on Sony SAB.

