The K-drama, Behind Your Touch, has long been anticipated by fans. The show, which features Han Ji Min and Lee Min Ki in the starring roles, also features EXO member Suho as the protagonist of another interesting plot line. The first teaser highlights the excitement that the viewers are going to experience.

The story starts with Bong Ye Boon, who narrates her life saying that she’s someone who one day suddenly happened to get the ability of psychometry. She is able to touch both people and animals to glimpse their pasts. It's a tough situation for her because the only catch is that she has to touch their butt in order to see into their lives. But as she approaches detective Moon Jang Yeol, she becomes interested in him and tries to find out his past.

As Moon Jang Yeol prepares to sit down, Bong Ye Boon, determined to use her powers, puts her hands under his butt, then gets trapped there. Her skin is pierced by his jeans' pointed studs in a humorous situation, but she is afraid of looking ridiculous if she screams or asks for help. The spikes in his pockets continue to cut through Bong Ye Boon's skin as he cradles the pet dog in his arms while swaying, much to Bong Ye Boon's dismay. The following words appear on the screen: "Because it hurts, she is psychometric."

‘Behind Your Touch’ tells the story of a veterinarian, called Ye Boon, who exhibits psychometric superpowers, and a passionate detective, Jang Yeol, who both become involved in solving minor crimes.

'Behind Your Touch' is set to premiere on August 12 at 10:30 pm KST.

Also Read: Fans Are Moved By BTS V’s Thoughtfulness