Kim Taehyung, also known as BTS' V, successfully finished his international tour in Paris before making his way back to Seoul through Incheon International Airport.

Expectedly, the airport was filled with excited fans and media representatives who surrounded him and screamed his name to get his attention.

Taehyung's unquestionable good looks were evident even through the mask covering his face. He was wearing jeans and a jersey jacket from CELINE.

Taehyung went live on Weverse from his car as he went home immediately after arriving. Fans were greeted and updated on his status.

When Taehyung went live, he was asked to share a TMI frequently, so he confessed that he had just woken up after a long nap and that he sleeps better on planes than in his bed or a car.

He also said "Namaste," "I love you," and "Mahal kita" to the delight of the ARMYs before ending his live stream.

[WEVERSE] OP: Tae ❤️

Additionally, Taehyung commented on several Weverse posts. One was a request from a French fan suggesting him to visit Disneyland Paris, and the other was an article about his arrival at the airport that referred to him as "the most handsome man."

Fans were moved by his thoughtfulness in making the effort to respond to them, even if it was only for a short while, despite his long hours of travel.

