Garba entry in Bhilwara only after Aadhaar verification; venues to be sprinkled with Ganga Jal, ‘Gaumutra’

Jaipur, Sep 22 (IANS) With Sharadiya Navratri festivities beginning on Monday, Garba venues in Bhilwara have announced strict entry rules. Organisers said participants will be allowed inside only after Aadhaar card verification, while traditional rituals and dress codes will also be enforced.

This year, over 60 Garba venues and 12 Dandiya workshops are being organised across Bhilwara.

Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, said their volunteers will be deployed at the gates to check Aadhaar cards, apply tilaks, and ensure compliance. Banners highlighting the community restrictions will also be placed at entrances.

Organisers have also decided that Ganga water and cow urine will be sprinkled at the venues to “maintain sanctity,” while women have been urged to wear traditional attire instead of jeans or T-shirts.

Sharadiya Navratri, which began on Monday, will run for 10 days this year. Along with celebrations in Mata temples, Garba pandals dedicated to Goddess Durga have been set up across neighborhoods and streets.

Bajrang Dal co-department coordinator Ashish Dadhich claimed the measures are intended to curb incidents of “love jihad.” He alleged that outsiders misuse Garba events to “harass and lure” women. “Navratri is a Hindu festival; there is no place for outsiders. This year, security has been tightened,” he said.

Women participants are being repeatedly urged to come in traditional attire.

Khushboo Shukla, former councilor and member of the organising committee, said, “All days of Navratri are dedicated to the Mother Goddess. Women should wear modest clothing like traditional attire, not jeans or short tops.”

Councilor representative Devendra Hada added that preparations had begun about 15 days ago. “The steps taken by Hindu organisations are commendable. Clear instructions have been issued, and arrangements made accordingly,” he said.

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