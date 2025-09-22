Three-Day Work Weeks and Longer Holidays Soon? But Here’s the Catch

Even as debates over 70-hour work weeks often dominate daily discussions in India, Zoom Technologies CEO Eric Yuan believes the traditional five-day work week could soon become outdated, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

“Every company will support three days, four days a week. I think this ultimately frees up everyone's time,” Yuan said, emphasizing that AI will fundamentally change how and when people work.

This belief is not new. In the past, several prominent technology executives, including JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, have expressed similar views on how AI could reshape working hours and patterns.

While AI offers the promise of significantly improving productivity and quality of life, Yuan’s remarks should be taken with a pinch of salt, as rapid adoption of AI could also result in job losses.

Observing that many businesses could soon transition to a three- or four-day work week as AI takes over tasks previously requiring constant human oversight, Yuan asked, “I feel like if AI can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work for five days a week?”

This underscores a paradigm shift in the workplace, especially as organizations adapt to automation and digital transformations.

Addressing concerns over job losses, the Zoom CEO explained that while AI agents may replace some human roles, new responsibilities will emerge to manage and oversee these systems.

Pointing out that AI could replace roles such as entry-level engineers writing code, he noted that human oversight is still required to manage those agents.

His remarks highlight that while AI may automate repetitive tasks, there remains an ongoing demand for technical oversight and management.

Sounding optimistic, Yuan observed that whenever there is a technological paradigm shift, some career prospects are lost, but new ones also arise.

With AI agents handling repetitive tasks, employees could potentially enjoy more free time, boosting creativity and relaxation.

Yuan expects that most businesses will soon adopt three- or four-day weekly schedules as automation reduces the need for round-the-clock human labor. While some executives foresee significant job losses, others see the shift as an opportunity for greater flexibility and innovation.

As companies rapidly automate jobs, staying updated on technological advancements and training to manage AI has become more important than ever