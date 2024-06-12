Gangster who had threatened Nitin Gadkari, thrashed after raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka court

Belagavi (Karnataka), June 12 (IANS) An incident of a gangster arrested on charges of threatening Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and a senior IPS officer, being thrashed inside the premises of the court for raising pro-Pakistan slogans was reported from Belagavi city of Karnataka on Wednesday.

According to police, the arrested gangster Jayesh Pujari, who had threatened to blast the Nagpur office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and demanded a ransom from prison, raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans when he was produced before the district court.

The people, advocates and others who were present in the court, started thrashing him immediately after he raised the pro-Pakistan slogans.

The police team that had produced him in court rescued him with difficulty and brought him out of there.

Later, he was taken to the APMC police station.

Jayesh Pujari was produced before the court in connection with the life threat to Karnataka IPS office, Alok Kumar.

Sources said that Jayesh Pujari raised pro- Pakistan slogans as he was not allowed to present his case before the court.

Jayesh Pujari, who is presently lodged in Hindalga central prison, hails from Dakshina Kannada District in Karnataka.

Police sources stated that they will lodge a separate case against him for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in court.

