Gang of robbers busted in Haryana; 4 held

Gurugram, Sep 30 (IANS) The police in Haryana have busted a four-member gang of robbers that had allegedly kidnapped and looted a man on September 24, an official said on Friday.

The accused persons, hailing from Ujina village in Haryana's Nuh district, would pose as commuters and driver of a "shared taxi", the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kapil, Deepak, Jitender a.k.a. Jitu and Anun. Kapil is a cab driver and others are labourers.

They were arrested by a Crime Branch team of the Gurugram police from the Sohna area.

The suspects had targeted a man identified as Anil, a resident of Palwal district, on September 24.

The accused offered a ride to him in a cab and robbed him and dumped him in the forest area on Thursday.

The gang members assaulted him, forcibly took his ATM card and PIN to withdraw money, snatched Rs 4,000 from him, and belongings from him, the police said.

