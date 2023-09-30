Air quality management commission allows diesel gensets for emergency purposes till Dec 31 in NCR

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has announced a temporary exemption for diesel gensets that have not yet transitioned to clean fuel from the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions.

The CAQM has decided to allow diesel generating sets without emission control devices to operate for emergency purposes in the national capital region (NCR) until December 31, 2023.

However, this exemption is subject to strict adherence to the emission control measures outlined in the draft proposal.

The revised schedule for the operation of diesel generating sets, as per Direction No. 73 dated June 2, 2023, is now set to take effect from October 1.

Notwithstanding this revision, CAQM has granted a one-time exception for diesel generating sets of all capacity ranges to operate exclusively for emergency services in the NCR until December 31, 2023. This includes elevators, medical services, railway, metro, airports, sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations, national security projects, telecommunications and IT and data services.

Appropriate emission control mechanisms must be in place for diesel-generating sets used in these emergency services by December 31, 2023, to avoid legal repercussions under relevant laws and regulations, it said further.

This decision comes just two days before the scheduled implementation of GRAP. CAQM's move to provide this exemption is in response to strong opposition from numerous Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

These RWAs had protested against the initial decision to impose a complete ban on diesel gensets during this year's GRAP.

