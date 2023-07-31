Gambling den busted in South Delhi, 30 held

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch have said that they have busted a gambling den in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area and have arrested 30 persons, including three organisers, a police official said.

Cash worth Rs 4,58,520, 1,762 chips, 80 bricks, 12 packets of poker cards and three tables were recovered from the gambling house.

A case in connection with this case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act has been registered at the Delhi Crime Branch police station.

The raid was conducted by the team of DCP Sanjay Bhatia at farmhouse number - 23/1, Dara farm, Ram Mandir Road, Vasant Kunj.

"Thirty persons, including players, organisers and card shufflers, were apprehended from a big hall in the farmhouse being used as common gaming house. During the questioning, it emerged that all the gamblers already knew each other and were addicted to gambling," said the official.

The police said that all of the accused used to visit Goa for gambling.

"Gambler Vikas along with his associates Prashant Goyal and Daman Sodhi planned to organise poker in Delhi. They met with the owner of the farmhouse, who assured them that his farmhouse is very safe for gambling and demanded for 20 per cent of the daily profit from the gambling. All the organisers agreed to the deal and started playing poker there," the official added.

The police said that 30 persons were arrested in the case, of which three persons were the organisers, three were the card shufflers and seven persons were being used for the security and others were the players.

All the accused are educated and no one has any criminal history. All belong to the middle to upper middle class and are addicted to gambling, the official said.

