Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane’s ‘Dupahiya’ is filled with chaos and comedy

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The makers of the series “Dupahiya” starring Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane dropped the trailer on Monday, which is full of chaos, comedy and fun.

The show also stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the lead roles.

The trailer kicks off in the fictional village of Dhadakpur—also known as the Belgium of Bihar – that is on the cusp of celebrating being crime-free for 25 years. But chaos strikes when a never-seen-before motorbike, that was purchased as a wedding gift gets stolen 7 days before the ceremony.

Set against the backdrop of a fictional village Dhadakpur, Dupahiya is a comedy-drama that weaves fun and drama with small-town charm.

Gajraj Rao, who portrays Banwari Jha, the father of the bride in Dupahiya, said that he is truly thrilled to be a part of the series.

“Playing Banwari Jha—a mathematics teacher who sets aside calculations and follows his heart when it comes to his daughter’s happiness—has been a delightful experience. This series is the result of the incredible collaboration between Salona Bains Joshi, Sonam Nair, and Shubh Shivdasani, along with a stellar cast and crew.”

“It beautifully captures the quirks, chaos, and charm of small-town life, blending humor with heartfelt moments.”

Renuka Shahane, who plays Pushplata, the sarpanch, in the series, said her character is unlike anything she has done before.

“As the strong-willed, endearing sarpanch of Dhadakpur, the role has allowed me to explore and expand my skills as an actor. Working alongside Sonam Nair and an exceptional cast was an incredibly fulfilling experience – and it shines through in every frame of the series.”

She added: “Dupahiya is a wonderful heartland comedy that showcases hopes, dreams and aspirations of small-town India.

Shivani Raghuvanshi, who plays Roshni Jha, the bride, in the series, said, “Playing Roshni Jha in Dupahiya has been an absolute joy. She is such a fun and adorable character, someone who lives in her own world yet knows exactly what she wants.

Shivani described her character as innocent but resilient, untainted by her circumstances, and unafraid to speak her mind.

“A refreshing change from any character I’ve played before. Bringing her to life was both exciting and challenging. The entire journey of Dupahiya has been special, from the script, to the incredible team. The energy on set made it one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.”

Sparsh Shrivastava, who plays Bhugol in the series, said Dupahiya has been an incredible journey, made special by a fantastic cast and crew.

But what stood out the most to me is that it is my first comedy-drama series, and it has pushed me beyond my comfort zone. My character, Bhugol is endearing and eccentric —an aspiring influencer with a flamboyant, fashion-forward personality and a lovable dreamer’s heart.”

Bhuvan Arora, who plays Amavas in the series, said his character in Dupahiya communicates more through silence than words, which intrigued him.

“I had a great time exploring his layered personality. The series is a true labour of love, entertaining, hilarious and heart-warming, brought together by some extremely talented people, both in front of the camera, and behind it.”

Created and executive produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, the series is directed by Sonam Nair and created and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The show will stream on Prime Videos.

