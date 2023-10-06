Gadakri clears Rs 154 crore plan to build bridges in Himachal

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Friday that schemes worth Rs 154.25 crore had been approved for the Una and Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund.

The Minister said with this approval, two bridges will be constructed on Swan River at a cost of Rs 50.60 crore and Pong Dam on Beas River at a cost of Rs 103.65 crore.

Gadkari said Himachal has been affected by natural disasters recently and there was a detailed discussion in this regard with BJP President Nadda and Minister Anurag Thakur on the need for approving new infrastructure projects in the state.

