G20 Summit: Senior police officer inspects Delhi's border areas

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak on Thursday visited Singhu border and other areas to review the preparedness ahead of G20 Summit in the national capital.

Heavy police deployment and barricading have been done on Delhi borders including Singhu, Tikri, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The officials are also diligently monitoring city developments through a state-of-the-art control room, which utilises a network of 5,000 CCTV cameras strategically placed throughout the city.

According to the police, the control room receives district-wise visual feeds, and two security teams work in shifts to provide continuous, round-the-clock surveillance.

From Thursday midnight, non-essential vehicles will be directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes from city borders.

"This restriction applies to Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), which will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting Essential Commodities like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, with valid 'No Entry Permissions,' will have entry permission,” as per traffic advisory.

Interstate buses, on the other hand, will be granted entry into Delhi.

"These buses will have designated termination points along the Ring Road. Buses already present in Delhi will operate on the Ring Road and the road network beyond the Ring Road, heading towards Delhi's borders. These buses will be allowed to exit Delhi," said the official.

Normal traffic, encompassing all types of commercial vehicles and buses already within Delhi, will be permitted on the Ring Road and roads beyond the Ring Road, leading to Delhi's borders.

"General traffic, excluding goods vehicles and buses, will be permitted to enter Delhi from the Rajokari Border. This traffic will be rerouted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan," the police officer said.

"All categories of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, as well as local city buses like Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel starting from midnight on

the night of September 7 until 11.59 p.m. on September 10," the official added.

