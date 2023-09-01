G20 Summit: Gurugram police issue traffic advisory ahead of event

Gurugram, Sep 1 (IANS) The Gurugram Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory in view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, an official said.

The advisory noted that from 12 a.m. (September 7) to 11.59 p.m. (September 10), heavy vehicles including roadways buses of Haryana and Rajasthan will not be allowed to enter Delhi from Sarhaul toll on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and Kapashera border.

The heavy vehicles will be diverted from IFFCO Chowk via Mehrauli-Gurugram Road towards Delhi.

However, "essential vehicles" will be operational as usual.

"Given the traffic regulations, motorists might experience longer travel times than usual and are requested to make maximum use of Metro services on September 9 and 10," DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said.

In case the air travellers opt to use the road, they should move out, keeping extra time in hand, he said.

Leela Ambience hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway and Trident hotel in Udyog Vihar are proposed accommodations for various foreign guests, including officials.

The police officer further said as Gurugram is a hub of MNCs, "we appealed to them to adopt the work from home method to avoid any inconvenience".

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur towards Delhi will be diverted from Panchgaon Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

The officials said the movement of private vehicles will be stopped on the expressway during the movement of foreign delegations from Gurugram hotels or IGI airport in Delhi.

