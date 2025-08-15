Future is being built in India: Industry reacts to PM Modi’s chip dream

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Ashok Chandak, President of IESA and SEMI India, said on Friday that the momentum of semiconductor manufacturing will increase with the upcoming 'SEMICON India 2025' conference.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, he said that the future is being built in India.

The Prime Minister said the nation is advancing the work on semiconductors in mission mode. Six different semiconductor units are taking shape on the ground, and we have already given the green signal to four new units," PM Modi added.

He said that by the end of 2025, 'Made in India' chips will be available in the market.

Chandak said, "From two decades of advocacy to today’s national spotlight, semiconductors are no longer just an industry aspiration — they are now a core pillar of India’s growth story and strategic importance."

"We applaud the vision and commitment of the Government of India and States, the India Semiconductor Mission, MietY, IESA and SEMI members, industry champions, Academia, start-ups and every stakeholder who has worked relentlessly to bring us here," he added.

"The journey ahead is even more exciting — building capabilities, driving innovation, and making India a trusted global semiconductor powerhouse. Momentum will increase during SEMICON India 2025, scheduled for September 2-4, with global CxOs shaping the future of technology. Made-in-India chips will enter production this year as 10 projects worth $22 billion are underway," Chandak further stated.

"In our country, files related to semiconductors started moving 50–60 years ago…But the idea was stalled, delayed and shelved. The very conception of semiconductors was aborted. We lost 50–60 years. Meanwhile, many countries mastered semiconductors and established their strength in the world," PM Modi said, adding that now the country is in a mission mode to regain the lost ground.

