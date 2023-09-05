French President Macron to attend G20 Summit in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in this week's G20 Summit held under India's presidency of the bloc, his office said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"The G20 Summit will enable France's Head of State to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent, so as to combat the risks of fragmentation of the world," the statement said.

"It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security and digital regulation," it added.

The Summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June, the statement noted.

This had led to the establishment of the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet, it said.

From New Delhi, Macron will head to Bangladesh for a bilateral visit on September 10, the office confirmed.

