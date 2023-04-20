French MNC SAFRAN's chief calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Ross McInnes, Group Chairman of French multinational company SAFRAN, that designs, develops and manufactures aircraft as well as rocket engines, had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PMO said on Thursday.

According to official sources, during the meeting on Wednesday, McInnes discussed partnerships in defence and space sectors with Modi.

"Yesterday, Mr. Ross McInnes, the Group Chairman of SAFRAN called on the PM Narendra Modi. Fast growing Indian aviation market provides immense scope for companies working in this sector. They also discussed technological partnership with Safran in defence and space," the PMO's tweeted about the meeting.

SAFRAN also specialises in various aerospace and defence-related equipments and their components.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.