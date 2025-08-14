'Freedom is hard-earned, we must remember sacrifices of our leaders': Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Aug 14 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said that the country's hard-earned freedom must always remind citizens of the sacrifices made by its leaders, whose efforts have ensured Independence.

He said, "Our freedom is hard-earned and we should always be reminded of the sacrifices of our leaders, for whom we live an independent life today."

While attending a play staged on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the auditorium of the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong, the Chief Minister remarked that witnessing such a play on the eve of the 79th Independence Day of India makes it even more meaningful.

"Plays can bring history to life, making it more engaging, especially for the youth," he said and added, "Let us draw inspiration from the indomitable spirit of Subhas Chandra Bose."

The Chief Minister said that the stories of our freedom heroes and their lives should be portrayed to educate today's youth on the sacrifices they made for the nation.

In a post on the social media platform X, he posted, "The fearless spirit of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose still inspires us all. The sacrifices and contributions of our freedom heroes remind us that our freedom was hard-earned. We must keep sharing their stories so the next generation never forgets their sacrifice."

The play titled 'Rashtraputra' aimed to build character and patriotism among the youth using theatre to bring to life the struggles and ideals of India's national heroes.

The play not only serves as a tribute to the life, legacy and contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose but also preserves the essence of India's history, inspiring youth, instilling patriotism and fostering a sense of national unity and shared heritage.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebration, security measures have been further tightened with special attention given along the international border in the region.

