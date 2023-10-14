Four-year-old girl raped in Bihar's Begusarai, accused arrested

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) A 4-year-old girl was raped in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, police said, adding that the accused in the horrific crime has been arrested.

The accused was identified as Ram Pravesh Mahto, 30, a native of ward number 7 under Shingauli outpost in the district.

The victim, along with her brother, were on the way to a tuition centre and Mahto intercepted them midway, lured her with 'thekua' (a local sweet made of flour and sugar), and took her away on his bicycle to a deserted location and raped her.

After committing the crime, he left the victim at the same place and fled.

Her brother reached the crime scene and alerted his parents. The victim was profusely bleeding.

Following the incident, villagers became angry and attacked the house of the accused. They nabbed Mahto and brutally assaulted him before handing him over to the district police.

"We have learnt about the incident and immediately sent the police force in the village. The accused Ram Pravesh Mahto is arrested for the sexual assault of 4-year-old girl. He has been booked under Pocso Act. We have recommended this case for the speedy trial," Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said.

The girl has been admitted to the Sadar hospital for treatment, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.