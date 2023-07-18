Four Terrorists Killed In 24 hours In J&K's Poonch

Jammu, July 18 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Army and the local police have killed four terrorists in Poonch district within the last 24 hours.Army's Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps said on its Twitter page, "Operation Trinetra II. In a major Cordon and Search Operation, acting on specific intelligence four terrorists were eliminated in a Joint Operation by #IndianArmy & @JKP near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil #Surankote of #Poonch district."

"Along with the terrorists four AK 47, two Pistols & other war like stores were also recovered . Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist initiated incidents in #Rajouri & #Poonch area. Search Operations are still in Progress”.



The encounter had started on Monday on the basis of specific intelligence input.

On Monday, the Army foiled a major infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bahadur sector of Poonch district after which a massive cordon and search operation was jointly started by the Army and the local police in the area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.