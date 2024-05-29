Four cops beaten up by Army personnel in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Four local policemen were allegedly beaten up by some Army personnel in J&K’s Kupwara district, official sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said that four policemen identified as SPOs Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq and Zahoor Ahmad posted at Kupwara police station were beaten by some soldiers who barged into the police station, accompanied by an officer.

“The Army team beat up these policemen on Tuesday night after they barged into the police station. The injured policemen have been admitted for treatment to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura in Srinagar city," said the sources.

“Police had earlier raided the house of a Territorial Army soldier in Batpora village of Kupwara district. This seems to have angered the soldiers,” sources added.

There has been no word in denial or confirmation of this incident so far.

Details were awaited.

