Four accused held in separate cases in Gurugram; bikes, laptops and illegal weapons recovered

Gurugram, April 20 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram police have nabbed four accused in different cases, police said.

In the first instance, a crime branch team from Sector-39 nabbed a bike thief identified as Mustakin of Nuh district.

The police recovered three bullet bikes, one Hero Splendor bike, and one master key from him.

The accused was arrested near the government hospital in Gurugram on April 17.

A case in this regard was registered at the Sector-50 police station in Gurugram.

In the second case, a crime branch team of Gurugram's Sector-40 arrested an accused identified as Anil of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

The police team had already arrested his associate earlier on April 16 with illegal weapons.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the duo suspects at the Sector-65 police station, police said.

In the third instance, the crime branch of Gurugram's Sector-10 nabbed a house thief identified as Karan of Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested near the Alpine School in the Basai area on Saturday.

The accused had targeted a flat in F-block in the Palam Vihar area and fled with a laptop on April 15.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case of theft was registered at the Palam Vihar police station in Gurugram on April 17, police said.

The accused was involved in five theft cases.

Two laptops have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

In the fourth incident, the Sector-40 crime branch team have also arrested a security guard who allegedly stole copper pipe from an under-construction site where he was deployed.

The accused was identified as Ajay Singh, also known as Suraj, a native of Uttarakhand.

He was nabbed on Saturday from the Sector-47 area of Gurugram.

The police have recovered more than 12 kg of copper pipe from the possession of the accused, police said.

