Former J&K Minister Lal Singh arrested by ED in money laundering case

Jammu, Nov 8 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Lal Singh has been arrested in a case of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after his anticipatory bail application was dismissed by an Anti-Corruption Court, an ED official said.

The Chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party was arrested on Tuesday evening in a case of money laundering a day after he was questioned by the ED.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in land purchase for an educational trust.

Singh's wife Kanta Andotra told reporters in Jammu that she is the Chairperson of the trust and they are trying to harass her husband.

