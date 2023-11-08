Billie Eilish breaks silence after her colourful hair drew hilarious comparisons

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Grammy winner Billie Eilish has broken her silence following hilarious responses to her hair.

The 21-year-old singer insinuated in a now-deleted Instagram Story that she didn't add green and yellow colours to her hair.

In the Story, which was later reposted by Instagram account @popfactions on Monday (November 6), she reshared an Instagram post about her debuting the hairstyle.

Slightly below it, she simply penned, "Yall just be making s**t up," adding a skull emoji, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Billie's remarks came after X account handler @goldeilishgirl uploaded via X, an edited photo of the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker's hair.

The picture featured her wearing a white-and-blue get-up and showing off the colourful hair from above while sitting on a chair.

In the snap, Billie's tresses were mostly black.

However, a big part on top of her hair was coloured in green and yellow, covering her red tresses.

In addition, the green-and-yellow tresses formed a circular shape.

Along with the photo, the account handler wrote in the tweet, "Billie Eilish via Instagram stories," adding green, red and yellow heart emojis.

The edited photo was quickly criticised.

In the replies section of the tweet, one comment read, "Delete this please you're making everyone believe it's real," adding a crying face emoji.

In return, the account handler simply wrote, "That's the intention."

All the while, a number of X users compared the hair to several weather-related objects, including "AccuWeather".

One user joked, "Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for the surrounding counties."

Another joined in, "It's giving yellowstone national park."

In the meantime, a third penned, "A sun conure flew into her head very hard."

Meanwhile, a fourth asked, "Why she got a hurricane radar on her head? (sic)."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.