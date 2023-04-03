Former HC Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

Kochi, April 3 (IANS) Top jurist Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan passed away at a hospital here on Monday. He was 63.

Radhakrishnan had been ailing from cancer.

He was the former Chief Justice of the High Courts of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

He began his career as a lawyer in 1983 and was elevated as a judge of the Kerala High Court in 2004. In 2016 and 2017 he was briefly appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court.

In July, 2018, he was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. But before this, for a brief period in March 2018 he was appointed as the Chief Justice in Chhattisgarh High Court.

On January 1, 2019, he was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of the High Court for Telangana.

On April 4, 2019, he took oath as the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, a post which he occupied until his retirement in April, 2021, after which he returned and was leading a retired life here.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.