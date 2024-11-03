Former BJP MP RK Sinha’s praise moves Nitish Kumar to touch his feet

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) A unique and interesting scene unfolded in Patna during the Chitragupt Puja on Sunday when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar honoured former Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader R.K. Sinha, by touching his feet.

The Chief Minister surprised everyone there by this gesture on the occasion. The video of the same is viral on social media, with netizens giving reactions appreciating the gesture by Chief Minister Kumar.

The ceremony took place at the Adi Chitragupt Temple in Patna City, where former MP R.K. Sinha led the celebrations.

During the event, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar provided special instructions regarding the temple's arrangements and renovation work. He asked the individuals concerned to take care of every single aspect that is necessary to make the temple a perfect place for worship.

On this R.K. Sinha got quite happy and following this, he expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister showering praise.

In response to Sinha's thanks and expression of gratitude, Nitish Kumar approached him and touched his feet as a sign of respect. This moment quickly went viral on social media, eliciting a variety of reactions from viewers, with many of them lauding the gesture of the chief minister.

Speaking from the stage during the celebration, former BJP MP R.K. Sinha appreciated the Chief Minister's keen attention to the temple.

He opined that the improvements were made possible due to Kumar's specific directives. As Sinha tried to stop the Chief Minister who approached to touch his feet, Kumar placed a hand on his shoulder, attempting to embrace him.

This isn't the first time Nitish Kumar has shown such deference; he previously touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet during an NDA leaders' meeting in Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections.

At that time, PM Modi attempted to stop him, and Kumar's gesture that time had evoked mixed reactions from political circles.

