Football: Sreebhumi FC, Nita Football Academy earn promotion to Indian Women’s League

Mapusa (Goa), May 29 (IANS) Sreebhumi FC and Nita Football Academy earned promotion to the Indian Women’s League (IWL) after finishing first and second, respectively, in IWL 2 on a dramatic final day of the competition.

Sreebhumi FC sealed the IWL 2 title with a 2-0 victory over Pudhuvai Unicorns at the Duler Stadium, Goa on Tuesday.

Five teams – Sreebhumi FC, Nita Football Academy, Garhwal United FC, Pudhuvai Unicorns, and FC Tuem were in contention to win the league on the final day.

Both Sreebhumi and Nita FA finished the Final Round of the league engagements with 10 points from five matches, after defeating Pudhuvai Unicorns and SAG Football Academy, respectively, on the final day. However, the former were crowned champions due to a superior head-to-head record.

Shruti Kumari of Garhwal United FC was the top-scorer of the league, as she scored 10 goals from nine appearances, while Mousumi Murmu and Sikha Malik were the key scorers for Sreebhumi and Nita FA, netting seven goals each.

Sreebhumi have been near perfect in their IWL 2 campaign, having lost only one match (1-4 against Garhwal United) in the Final Round. They scored 34 goals in their nine matches across the Group Stage and the Final Round. Meanwhile, Nita FA scored 21 goals.

Sukla Dutta, the head coach of Sreebhumi who earlier this year won the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship with the Young Tigresses in Bangladesh, credits her players at Sreebhumi for the IWL 2 title.

“The aim was to make the team champions. I must admit that the girls played with the right motivation and performed according to our plans. They dished out outstanding performances throughout the tournament and I am truly proud and happy for them,” said Dutta. “Once I came here, I closely watched all the teams in the fray. My target was to reach the final.”

