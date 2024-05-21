Football Australia names Matildas squad for China friendlies

Canberra, May 21 (IANS) Football Australia (FA) has announced the Matildas' squad for the Olympic send-off friendlies against China.

Tony Gustavsson, head coach of the national women's team, on Tuesday revealed his 23-player squad for the games against the Steel Roses in Adelaide on May 31 and Sydney on June 3, reports Xinhua.

The matches will mark the Matildas' final games in Australia before the Paris Olympics and the first time they have played the Chinese national women's team since a 1-1 draw in 2020.

Australia's squad features 21 of the 23 players who helped the Matildas qualify for the Olympics, including veteran goalkeeper Lydia Williams who earlier in May announced she will retire from international football at the conclusion of the Paris games.

"The squad we have named for this upcoming series against China is based on their performances for their respective clubs and also in our national team environment," Gustavsson said in a statement.

"With the Olympics approaching, selection is about looking at the overall picture spanning four years of performance and assembling the best team possible."

In announcing the squad, FA confirmed that Matildas captain Sam Kerr - Australia's all-time leading goal scorer - has been ruled out of the Olympics due to a long-term knee injury.

Midfielder Katrina Gorry, who underwent ankle surgery in April, was also not included in the squad for the China matches but has not been ruled out of the Olympics.

More than 130,000 fans are set to attend the two games between Australia and China after general public tickets for both matches sold out within days of going on sale in March.

