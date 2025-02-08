Eggs and High Cholesterol Levels: Debunking the Myth

A known source of diet to increase protein and vitamin levels, eggs form a vital part of daily food intake in most households across the world. While consuming eggs is healthy, there are still fears about the cholesterol content present in its yolk. Here, we attempt to understand with pointers from several studies the correlation between egg consumption and cholesterol.

Typically, a large egg yolk contains 275 mg of cholesterol, which is almost the prescribed daily intake of cholesterol for people. It’s because of this number that doctors have started advising their patients to reduce the intake of eggs as it could put the heart at risk. But, there have been multiple studies that proved otherwise.

Consuming eggs in moderation can be good for your heart. In a continuous research that’s performed on over 8,000 people, they examined the daily food that they ate how many of them died over a 6-year period, and from what causes.

Researchers collected information about the food habits through a questionnaire where their egg consumption was split into three categories: never/infrequently, weekly, and daily. It was later revealed that people who consume eggs weekly had the lowest risk of death in comparison with those who never or rarely ate eggs.

Multiple other studies also claim that eating eggs in moderation has nothing to do with the risk of getting a heart disease. Researchers have also claimed that the body doesn’t absorb dietary cholesterol well so its effect on blood cholesterol levels will be minimal. Instead, foods containing saturated and trans fats play a major role in cholesterol levels.

The new recommendation coming from doctors across the globe is to consume eggs and include them in your diet but keep a check on the number you are consuming daily. Eating 1 or 2 eggs a day wouldn’t increase the risk to your heart. Another safer alternative is to consume egg whites.