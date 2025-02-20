OTT Platforms instructed to follow code on age-based content classification: I&B Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) In the backdrop of ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy linked to Ranveer Allahbadia, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised OTT platforms to follow the norms for age-based classification of content prescribed under the Code of Ethics.

An advisory issued by Deputy Secretary Amarendra Singh directed OTT platforms and self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms to adhere to provisions of applicable laws, and the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 while publishing content on their platforms.

The advisory, issued on Wednesday, also asked self-regulatory bodies of OTT platforms to take appropriate proactive action for violation of Code of Ethics by the platforms.

The development comes close on the heels of the Supreme Court pulling up Allahbadia for exhibiting "perversion" and calling for regulation or maintaining decency in the content of YouTube channels and social media platforms.

A Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh had also issued a notice to the Union government on the issue of addressing the "vacuum" in the domain of regulation of online content.

“We would like to do something. If the Government will willingly do it, we will be very happy,” said the court on Tuesday.

Allahbadia had kicked up a nationwide outrage with his comments about parents and sex during an episode of a live-streamed show, 'India’s Got Latent', on YouTube.

Earlier, the I&B Ministry said that it had received references from Members of Parliament, representations from statutory organisations and public grievances regarding alleged spread of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content by certain publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and social media.

“In this regard it is stated that Part-Ill of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media, Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, inter-alia, provide for a Code of Ethics for OTT platforms, and a three-level institutional mechanism for redressal of grievances relating to violation of the Code of Ethics,” said the ministry.

It said that the Code of Ethics, inter-alia, requires OTT platforms not to transmit any content which is prohibited by law, undertake age-based classification of content, based on general guidelines provided in the Schedule to the Rules, implementation of access control mechanism for 'A' rated content to restrict access to such content by a child, and also exercise due caution and discretion.

The ministry also drew attention of OTT platforms and social media players to the provisions of Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 wherein publication of obscene/pornographic content is a punishable offence.

