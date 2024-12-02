‘Focus on design development’: Himachal minister directs Handicrafts Corp

Shimla, Dec 2 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Monday presided over the 193rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation here on Monday and decided to focus on design development to compete with modern marketing.

He appreciated the efforts of the corporation to promote handicrafts and handloom in the larger interest of the weavers and artisans of the state.

He said in pursuance of the decision of the government the dearness allowance (DA) of employees has been increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent.

Besides, the minimum wages of skilled and non-skilled workers of the corporation were enhanced from April 1 as per the government notification dated September 23.

Besides, Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh held a review meeting with officials of Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd here.

Vikramaditya Singh reviewed the progress of various water projects, including Dwada, Shakrodi and Dummi. Officials apprised the minister that civil work and pump inspections for the Shakrodi project were completed.

It was apprised at the meeting that 90 per cent of the work on Dummi Stage-III, including the water tank, pump house and staff quarters was completed, whereas the construction of the Dwada project’s water tank is in progress and the work of the Peterhoff tank is also nearing completion.

After watching the presentation on managing the drinking water supply in the city presented by Suez Company, Vikramaditya Singh stressed the importance of involving local councillors, residents and the MLAs in planning and implementation of the schemes.

He directed the company staff to visit all wards with councillors to address public concerns and develop detailed work plans.

The Minister also directed the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd to submit monthly progress reports and survey updates on all drinking water schemes in the city.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.