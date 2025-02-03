FM Sitharaman failed to protect Karnataka's interests as its representative: HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (IANS) Criticising the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for claiming that the Karnataka government is facing bankruptcy, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara questioned what contributions she has made to the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "Nirmala Sitharaman is the country's Finance Minister, and we all respect her. However, despite being a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, she has completely failed to protect the state's interests."

He also asked, "This is not just a recent issue -- it has been the case before as well. What contributions has she made to our state? She has not implemented even a single scheme that we can credit her for. If she had done so, I would have appreciated her."

"It is not acceptable to simply make statements about Karnataka's financial condition. In the Union Budget, previously she read out that Rs 5,000 crore would be allocated to the Upper Bhadra Project, declaring it a national project. But where is the actual funding? What answer does she have for this?" he asked.

"We have implemented five guarantee schemes in the interest of the poor, not for any other reason. Women in rural areas are utilising the Rs 2,000 assistance for meaningful purposes. One woman even purchased a new computer for her daughter. There are many such examples. Claiming that Karnataka is out of funds and bankrupt is incorrect. The real question is -- what has the Union Finance Minister done for Karnataka?" Home Minister Parameshwara asked.

"Nirmala Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka and also serves as the Finance Minister. It is shameful that Karnataka has received less Budgetary allocation this time compared to the previous year. How should we justify this? If she provides grants, we will appreciate her regardless of party affiliation. But shouldn't she at least sanction a single major project for Karnataka?" he said.

"The state needs funding for irrigation and development projects. Is providing just Rs 5,000 crore for Bengaluru sufficient? Bengaluru is a city of national importance. Making baseless statements is not acceptable," he added.

Responding to Karnataka's ranking dropping to 10th place in the NITI Aayog report, Parameshwara said, "Every year, NITI Aayog uses different criteria to measure performance. We don't know on what basis or parameters they have arrived at this ranking."

Regarding the Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoning BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, he said, "I am not aware of the reasons for his questioning. The investigation is still ongoing. The SIT will summon individuals based on the evidence they gather."

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar openly inviting MLAs from other parties to join Congress, the State Home Minister said, "If the state party President makes a statement, it holds meaning. There is no opposition to welcoming those who accept our party's ideology and principles. The decision on whom to admit into the party rests entirely with the President. That is why a President is appointed."

On the issue of lack of funds due to the implementation of guarantee schemes and MLA B.R. Patil's refusal to withdraw his resignation as Karnataka CM's advisor, Parameshwara said, "That matter is up to the Chief Minister. The CM will speak with B.R. Patil. We are not aware of their discussions."

He also said, "Earlier, there were frequent concerns about a lack of funds. However, after the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting, Rs 10 crore has been allocated to all MLAs. Since then, no such issues have arisen."

