Flights from Hindon Airport to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa begin today

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport is set to expand its flight operations, offering greater convenience to travellers. Starting Saturday, direct flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Goa will commence. Additionally, flights to Chennai and Jammu will be launched on March 22.

Air India Express has already begun online booking for these five destinations. With this expansion, passengers from Ghaziabad and nearby areas will no longer need to travel to Delhi Airport for flights to these cities.

Until now, Hindon Airport had direct flights to just five cities: Bathinda, Ludhiana, Kishangarh, Adampur, and Nanded. Now, with the introduction of flights to Bengaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai, and Jammu, the airport is increasing its connectivity significantly.

On Saturday, March 22, in addition to flights to Chennai and Jammu, a second daily flight to Bengaluru will also be introduced. Shortly, plans are underway to start flights to Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Pune, and Mumbai, further enhancing Hindon Airport’s network.

With this expansion, Air India Express will operate from two airports in the National Capital Region (NCR) - Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

Earlier, on February 24, Air India Express announced its new services via X stating: "Now, take off from Hindon. Introducing direct flights from Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad to Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Mumbai, and Kolkata. FlyAsYouAre and enjoy priority check-in, boarding, and baggage with Xpress Ahead priority services. Book now on airindiaexpress.com and enjoy Fast Bookings, Fab Deals, and Fantastic Value."

With these developments, Hindon Airport is set to become a significant travel hub for the region, offering faster and more convenient air travel options.

