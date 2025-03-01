Bayern battle past Stuttgart to stay in control of Bundesliga title race

Berlin, March 1 (IANS) Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Stuttgart 3-1, capitalising on defensive mistakes to take all three points in a contested southern derby on Friday.

The hosts started brightly, applying pressure and testing the Bayern defense. Stuttgart almost took an early lead when Josha Vagnoman was left unmarked after a mix-up between Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies, but his finish lacked precision.

Both teams approached the game with intensity but struggled to find the final pass. With Bayern seeking quick transitions in midfield, Michael Olise challenged the Stuttgart goalkeeper with the first serious shot on target in the 16th minute, reports Xinhua.

The game was full of chances at both ends. Manuel Neuer made a critical save against Chris Fuhrich's corner two minutes later, while Jamal Musiala went close after a Stuttgart defensive lapse in the 22nd minute. In response, Deniz Undav hit the post around the half-hour mark, highlighting Stuttgart's attacking intent.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute when Sane slipped, allowing Stuttgart to counterattack. Vagnoman found Angelo Stiller, who struck precisely from distance to give Stuttgart a well-earned lead.

The advantage was short-lived though. Just before halftime, Bayern took advantage of a lapse in the Stuttgart defense. Sane played a through ball to Olise, who converted to equalize 1-1 with a lengthy VAR review.

In the second half, Bayern began to dominate possession and pressure. Leon Goretzka, Olise and Harry Kane all went close on the hour mark and the visitors' persistence paid off.

A poor pass from Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel to Stiller allowed Goretzka to steal the ball and score from close range, putting Bayern ahead after 64 minutes.

Stuttgart pushed for an equaliser but struggled to break down Bayern's disciplined defense. Their hopes were dashed in stoppage time when Vagnoman, under pressure from substitute Kingsley Coman, misjudged a back pass. Coman intercepted the ball, rounded Nubel and slotted into an empty net to seal Bayern's 3-1 victory in the dying seconds.

"It was a top match. Winning in Stuttgart is never easy. They started better, but we grew into the game. In the second half, we were the stronger side. In the end, we defended well and showed great character," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

The victory extends Bayern's lead to 11 points, while Stuttgart remain in seventh place following a three-game winless run.

