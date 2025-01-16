Flexible and focused on skill sets: ‘Pariksha pe charcha’ fame student praises New Education policy

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Sakshi Surana, the girl student from Maharashtra’s Solapur district who overcame one of the most difficult moments of her life, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring words serving as the anchor, spoke about the New Education policy on Thursday and elaborated on how this would serve as the 'building blocks' of New India.

Sakshi Surana spoke to IANS, hours after the popular social media handle Modi Archive shared on X, about the impact of the Prime Minister’s inspiring words on the once ailing girl and how it changed her outlook on life.

In a special interaction, Sakshi Surana heaped praise on the New Education policy and said that this was more in tune with the demands of the 21st century.

“The reason why I like the New Education policy is because of its flexibility and its preference for skill sets rather than a conventional approach. In this model, children will have more opportunities to engage in different activities. They can engage more deeply with the subject.” she said.

She also hailed PM Modi’s call for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and said that the efforts and endeavor of all sections is required in realising this dream.

She said that only jobs and employments will not power the country to new heights but also stressed the need for a vibrant start-up ecosystem.

"Entrepreneurship and start-up enterprises will form the key ingredients of a robust and self-reliant Indian economy in the 21st century," she said.

Sakshi Surana topped her school in Class 12 exams this year, however, she had to drop a year because of health issues, including severe migraines and back spasms.

At that difficult hour, it was the Prime Minister’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' initiative that kept her moving and help her succeed in endeavours.

In that struggling year, PM Modi's words became Surana's anchor, reminding her that even in the face of setbacks, success was possible if you kept pushing forward.

Surana, with a strong determination, not only topped her school in Class 12 exams but also aced economics, which she had once found a tough subject.

Much to Surana's surprise, she also received an official letter from PM Modi congratulating her on topping the Class 12 exams and wishing her success in the future.

In response, Surana also penned a poem for Prime Minister Modi expressing gratitude towards him and saying that words are failing her to describe such a great leader.

"Modi Sir, it is insufficient to praise you. We cannot find words to describe our capable Prime Minister. Even the words in the dictionary are falling short. No matter how much is written for you, it still feels very little. How to describe the deeds of a visionary leader like you? This is a riddle I cannot solve," her poem read.

Surana concluded her poem, saying: "How do we ever put into words the deeds of a leader like you? This is the riddle that I can never solve..."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.